A psychiatrist has testified that a psychotic episode that led to an Alberta man killing his mother earlier this year may have been triggered by his attending a religious gathering in Atlanta.

Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen, whose body was found at her home in Airdrie, north of Calgary, in January.

But he recommended a further assessment questioning his criminal responsibility after finding he suffered from bipolar disorder with manic episodes.

Hashman says stress is often what brings on an episode and it could have been good stress from his attending Passion in Atlanta, Georgia, a gathering for young people which gave him a spiritual high.

He says it is clear that he was launched into an episode of psychotic proportions.

Thorpe’s lawyer says his client, who told law enforcement and EMS officials that he had been told by Jesus to kill his mother because she was possessed by Satan, isn’t criminally responsible.