Rain, cooler weather helping to keep Fort McMurray wildfire under control

Open this photo in gallery: Traffic moves along Alberta Highway 63 as wildfire smoke hangs in air in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A wildfire threatening the northern Alberta community of Fort McMurray gained little ground over the last 24 hours due to favourable weather but officials warned on Thursday that it will take a long time before firefighters are able to extinguish the blaze.

The wildfire covers nearly 20,000 hectares and remains about 5.5 km from the landfill south of the city and 4.5 kilometres from a major highway intersection. The fire experienced some growth northwest toward the Athabasca River on Wednesday but cooler temperatures, weaker winds, snow cover and overnight rain stifled any significant spread.

Josée St-Onge, a spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire, said until 11 p.m. on Wednesday there were still open flames stretching into the sky. She said wildfires of this magnitude burn deep into the ground and have hot spots that continue to smoulder even under rainfall. There is also an “abundance” of dry fuel on the forest floor, she added.

“Having the entire wildfire extinguished could take something closer to months and, in some cases, it’s taken years,” said Ms. St-Onge during a news conference alongside municipal officials. She noted that each wildfire is different so there is no way to give a precise estimate but the reality is that residents in the area will be living with this wildfire for a lengthy period of time.

Another fire burning about three kilometres north of Fort McMurray is now classified as being held, which means it is not likely to spread beyond its current boundaries. It is about one hectare in size and Alberta Wildfire said in its morning update that it poses no threat to the city.

More than 6,000 residents from four neighbourhoods are still under an evacuation order that was issued on Tuesday. The order will be in place until at least May 21. Other residents in the community have chosen to leave ahead of an official order, some still carrying the scars from the devastation in 2016 when a wildfire nicknamed “The Beast” roared through the city.

Jody Butz, Fort McMurray region fire chief and director of emergency management, said the city on Wednesday was being “graced with Mother Nature’s kindness” and said people not under evacuation order are “welcome to come home.”

He added that 2,133 people have registered at evacuation centres. Albertans who have been barred from returning home for at least seven days are eligible for provincial financial assistance of $1,250 per adult and $500 for each dependant child under 18.

An additional 40 RCMP officers have been assigned to patrol evacuated neighbourhoods, said Mr. Butz. Natural gas and power remain connected in the area.

Mayor Sandy Bowman acknowledged that many residents facing stress and uncertainty are hoping for good news but he said safety is of the utmost importance.

“With some help from the weather, I’m hopeful we are headed in the right direction. We also know from our experience in this region that this is day to day, and even minute to minute,” said Mr. Bowman. “I can assure you that any and all resources are being put toward containing the wildfire and protecting our neighbourhoods.”

Winds from the east are forecasted to reach between 15 and 20 kilometres on Thursday with some rainfall, which provides firefighters an opportunity to make progress. There are currently 172 firefighters, 22 helicopters and 57 pieces of heavy machinery working on the blaze.

There were 42 active wildfires in Alberta, as of early Thursday, with the Fort McMurray inferno being the only one classified as out-of-control. So far this year, 323 fires have burned across the province, burning roughly 30,000 hectares. More than 460,000 hectares had been scorched by this time last season.

