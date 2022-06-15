Workers install a temporary berm along Memorial Drive, in Calgary, on June 14.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has ended all heavy rainfall warnings in Alberta as the weather system moves east into Saskatchewan.

The weather agency says areas in that province – including Buffalo Narrows, La Ronge and Meadow Lake – can expect between 50 millimetres and 70 millimetres of rain.

A wind warning for gusts up to 90 km/h an hour remains in southeastern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says the winds are expected to calm down later tonight.

Preparations for potential flooding were underway in Calgary and surrounding communities Tuesday before the rainfall warnings ended and as rivers swelled.

