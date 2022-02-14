A truck convoy demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions blocks the highway at the U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say they have arrested 11 people tied to the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after seizing a cache of guns. Investigators believe the seizure is tied to a group willing to use force to prevent police from dismantling the blockade.

Premier Jason Kenney Alberta said the seizure underscores the severity of the situation at the border crossing, which has been blocked intermittently for weeks by anti-government protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. The blockade, on Highway 4, started Jan. 29, as an offshoot of the convoy of vehicles that took over downtown Ottawa last month.

Mr. Kenney said the seizure and arrests mean police can ramp up enforcement to clear the blockade and he said the provincial government secured the heavy equipment necessary to dismantle the cluster of farm machinery, semis, and passenger vehicles, blocking Highway 4.

The Mounties said in a statement Monday morning that they recently “became aware of a small organized group within the larger Coutts protest” who had access to firearms and “was said to have a willingness to use force against police” if any attempts were made to end the blockade.

The statement said officers searched three trailers “associated to this criminal organization” early Monday morning. Some of the demonstrators in Coutts have camper trailers set up, but the police did not indicate whether the search happened at the protest site. Eleven people were arrested and detained.

RCMP seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a “large quantity” of ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer working with the protesters in southern Alberta, declined to comment.

Mr. Kenney said the RCMP seizure and arrests demonstrates the volatile situation at the Coutts blockade. ”This underscores the severity of what is happening,” he told an unrelated news conference Monday morning.

“To those who have been impatient about enforcement, I ask them to understand that this investigation has been ongoing over the past week and the RCMP obviously did not want to escalate the situation that could provoke potential violence.”

Mr. Kenney said that the seizure of the weapons means the RCMP can begin enforcement at the border to clear the blockade. He said the provincial government has secured heavy equipment to remove commercial trucks and other vehicles, though he did not provide a timeline.

The RCMP, in its statement, offered what it called an “example of the militant mindset” of a small segment of the protesters. A large tractor and a semi-truck, both involved in the blockade, attempted to ram a police vehicle around 8:00 p.m. Feb. 14, the RCMP said. The police officer repositioned to avoid the collision. The RCMP then followed the suspects to a location where the protesters were gathered.

“The driver of the tractor was identified and we are actively working to locate him so he can be taken into custody,” RCMP said. “The Alberta RCMP have seized the farm tractor and semi truck involved in this incident.”

The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Association estimates the Coutts crossing usually sees $44-million per day in two-way trade. It is a key crossing for the cattle industry.

Daniel Sullivan, a spokesman for Cargill Inc., said the agri-food giant continues to receive cattle at its slaughterhouse in High River at normal capacity. However, its harvest numbers are “down slightly” at High River because “trucks out of position and taking longer to turn and come back due to needing alternative routes.”

Harvest numbers at other locations, he said, are holding steady. “We are able to run near capacity for the most part, however each day without a resolution to the situation is creating further strain on what can be managed without greater impact to the supply chain,” Mr. Sullivan said in a statement.

There are two protest sites related to the blockade at Coutts. The first is adjacent to the village of about 250 people, near the border. Protesters there have blocked the highway, and are using the Smugglers Saloon, a roadside tavern, as their home base. A second protest emerged about 14 kilometres north, where police had established a checkpoint to limit access to the Coutts protest. However, earlier this month, demonstrators gathered there, parking their idling equipment just metres from the police barricade. That spot has ballooned on the weekends as supports turn up and mill about in the ditch separating the north and southbound lanes.

The protesters in southern Alberta had intermittently allowed transport trucks to pass through. However, the Canadian Border Services Agency has temporarily closed the Coutts crossing.

