Mounties have ended a weeks-long search for a man wanted in a killing in northern Alberta.

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded Dec. 5 to a firearms complaint in the community, 60 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Officers found 60-year-old Russell John Shott suffering from injuries and he later died.

A week later, the RCMP major crimes unit issued an arrest warrant for Anton Grandjambe, warning the suspect was armed and considered dangerous.

RCMP said late Thursday that the 21-year-old had been arrested without incident on the Gregoire Lake First Nation, near Fort McMurray.

Grandjambe is charged with second-degree murder and is to appear in Fort McMurray court on Jan. 3.