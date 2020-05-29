 Skip to main content
RCMP arrest two people, seize drugs and weapons in northwestern Alberta

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

RCMP say a lengthy investigation has ended with the arrest of two Alberta residents and a sizable seizure of drugs and weapons.

Grande Prairie RCMP say that a months-long operation ended on May 22 when search warrants were executed on a home and vehicle in that city.

Two kilograms of marijuana derivatives were seized, as well as oxycodone pills, LSD, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms and seven grams of cocaine.

The searches also turned up a .22-calibre handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a heated press, a money counter and more than $1,800 in cash.

Two Grande Prairie men, one 18 and the other 23, were arrested and charges are pending.

Police say both men are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Grande Prairie on Aug. 12.

