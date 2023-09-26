RCMP are asking for help locating a five-year-old boy who went missing from his home on a First Nation in east-central Alberta.

Mounties say Jager Cross-Memnook was last seen Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in Fog Lake First Nation, about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

They describe him as three and a half feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, has pale skin and red hair.

Police also say he is non-verbal.

RCMP say the boy was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol bottoms.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Jager can be directed to Elk Point RCMP detachment or to Crime Stoppers.