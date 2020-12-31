RCMP charge man in death of First Nation woman in east-central Alberta

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP say they have arrested a man in the death of a 29-year-old woman in east-central Alberta.

Police say the body of Louanne Martha Cardinal of Saddle Lake First Nation was discovered Saturday outside on the Frog Lake First Nation.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in and after an autopsy Mounties took a suspect into custody.

Trevor Moyah, who is 23, is charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say Moyah remains in custody and is to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Jan. 7.