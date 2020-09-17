 Skip to main content
RCMP charge sleeping driver after speeding Tesla pulled over on Alberta highway

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A Tesla car with no visible driver behind the wheel is shown in this RCMP handout photo on July 9, 2020, near Ponoka, Alta.

The Canadian Press

RCMP have charged a British Columbia man with dangerous driving after an officer pulled over a speeding Tesla on a central Alberta highway that appeared to be driving itself.

Mounties also say two people in the car appeared to be sleeping.

Police received a complaint about a speeding car on July 9 near Ponoka, north of Red Deer.

RCMP say the car appeared to be travelling over 140 km/h and both front seats were completely reclined and its occupants were asleep.

They say that when emergency lights were activated on the police cruiser, the Tesla accelerated up to 150 km/h.

The driver sat up and pulled over the car and was charged with speeding but, after consultation with the Crown, the dangerous driving charge was added.

Sgt. Darrin Turnbull says the driver is to appear in court in December.

He says the car wasn’t actually self-driving, but its driver-assist program can be tweaked with after market changes.

