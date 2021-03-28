RCMP help evacuate Alberta village threatened by grass fire

RCMP in southern Alberta say they’re assisting in the evacuation of a village that’s threatened by a large grass fire.

Police say the fire that’s threatening Carmangay, about 150 kilometres south of Calgary, spans 11 to 16 kilometres and is out of control.

An Alberta Emergency Alert for the area that was issued at 3:15 p.m. local time warned of two wildfires that it said were burning between the towns of Stavely and Fort MacLeod.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert advised people to prepare for possible evacuation.

Police are asking people stay clear of Highway 520 east of Claresholm and Highway 23 from Barons to Carmangay.