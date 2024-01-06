Open this photo in gallery: The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage.

Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him.

They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

Police say their investigation indicates the alleged assault stemmed from a road rage incident that occurred on a highway.

They also allege the younger man broke the older man’s vehicle window and stole his keys after the suspected assault.

The 56-year-old man from Drumheller, Alta., has been charged with offences that include aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery, and he remains in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 1.