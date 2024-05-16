RCMP link four unsolved Alberta murders to a now-dead serial killer

The RCMP in Edmonton say they have linked four previously unsolved murders of women to a serial killer and sexual offender. Police say the victims were young women, and their murders date back to the 1970s. The killer is now deceased.

Police are not releasing any information about the identity of the victims, or their killer, until a news conference on Friday.

The news conference will begin with a 90-minute technical briefing for media, which RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said in a press release will not be streamed to the public “due to the potentially sensitive and disturbing nature of what may be disclosed.”

While RCMP have not yet said whether all four cases are from the Edmonton area, the city is the locus of dozens of unsolved homicides of women believed to be the work of a serial killer – or serial killers.

A review of the unsolved murders around Edmonton in the wake of the Robert Pickton case in B.C. revealed a pattern of homicides that shared many similarities. Many of the victims were Indigenous, and from vulnerable or preyed-upon populations, including women who were engaged in sex work or suffering from addiction.

The RCMP review prompted the creation of a specialized task force, Project KARE, which started in 2003. KARE wrapped up about a decade later.