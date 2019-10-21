 Skip to main content

Alberta

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Recently painted mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg defaced in Edmonton

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a march and rally at the Alberta Legislature Building, in Edmonton, on Oct. 18, 2019.

Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press

An Edmonton man says he defaced a mural of teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg because he wanted to take a stand peacefully.

James Bagnall says he wrote “stop the lies” and “this is oil country” on the portrait of the 16-year-old girl against a bright-blue background.

He says he wasn’t taking shots at Thunberg as a person, but he’s tired of people bashing Albertans’ way of life.

Story continues below advertisement

The mural was painted on what is known as a free wall not far from a light-rail transit station near Commonwealth Stadium.

Artist AJA Louden told CBC News in an e-mail that one of his favourite things about the wall is that anyone is allowed to express themselves, so he’s not upset.

Before it was defaced, the mural read “Thank you, Greta” and “Thank you, Beaver Hills Warriors” – a reference to the grassroots environmental group that helped lead a large climate change rally with Thunberg in Edmonton on Friday.

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out, and a slur and a message telling Thunberg to leave Canada were written over top in French. Bagnall said he was not responsible for the French messages.

Thunberg was among thousands who walked through the city’s downtown to rally at the legislature, vastly outnumbering a group of oil-and-gas industry supporters at a counterrally.

In a speech at the event, she repeated her message that the future of the planet is at stake and action must be taken to fight climate change, but she refrained from any direct criticism of the Alberta oil sands.

Thunberg spent part of the weekend near Fort McMurray doing interviews, which a local First Nation said will be part of an upcoming BBC documentary.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mikisew Cree First Nation said Thunberg’s interviews focused on environmental concerns over oil sands development and climate change.

She was presented with a blanket and the First Nation said in a statement that it was honoured to “join forces” with Thunberg as she leads the way in “protecting our planet from the climate crisis.”

Thunberg arrived in Fort McMurray on Friday night and met with Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, who said he told her to get Europeans to lobby oil sands investors for greener technology to extract Alberta energy.

With files from Lauren Krugel in Calgary

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter