Rejected babysitter faces setback with human-rights complaints

An Edmonton man’s human-rights complaints against parents who rejected him as a babysitter have hit a setback.
The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says there’s no reasonable basis to proceed with James Cyrynowski’s complaints.
One complaint alleges a mother discriminated against the man based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.
Another claims a single father discriminated based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal-advocacy group, is representing both parents and linked the commission’s letters in a news release.
It’s now up to the director of the human-rights commission to decide whether the complaints go ahead.
