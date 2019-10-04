 Skip to main content

Alberta Rejected babysitter faces setback with human-rights complaints

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
An Edmonton man’s human-rights complaints against parents who rejected him as a babysitter have hit a setback.

The northern director of the Alberta Human Rights Commission says there’s no reasonable basis to proceed with James Cyrynowski’s complaints.

One complaint alleges a mother discriminated against the man based on family status when she hired someone else to watch her kids.

Another claims a single father discriminated based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal-advocacy group, is representing both parents and linked the commission’s letters in a news release.

It’s now up to the director of the human-rights commission to decide whether the complaints go ahead.

