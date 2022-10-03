Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing after being sworn into office, in Edmonton on April 30, 2019.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Ottawa and Alberta have announced $3 million in funding to build affordable housing in Edmonton for members of the Paul First Nation.

The project involves the construction of 24 rental and rent-to-own units.

Alberta Housing Minister Josephine Pon says it’s the first time a rent-to-own option has been made available through the province’s Indigenous Housing Capital Program.

A $1.5 million grant for the project will also be provided by the City of Edmonton.

Paul First Nation Chief Arthur Rain says the rent-to-own model is an alternative for members living off-reserve that supports their future.

The First Nation, located 75 kilometres west of Edmonton, has about 2,000 members.