Ottawa and Alberta have announced $3 million in funding to build affordable housing in Edmonton for members of the Paul First Nation.
The project involves the construction of 24 rental and rent-to-own units.
Alberta Housing Minister Josephine Pon says it’s the first time a rent-to-own option has been made available through the province’s Indigenous Housing Capital Program.
A $1.5 million grant for the project will also be provided by the City of Edmonton.
Paul First Nation Chief Arthur Rain says the rent-to-own model is an alternative for members living off-reserve that supports their future.
The First Nation, located 75 kilometres west of Edmonton, has about 2,000 members.