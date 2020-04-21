Researchers at University of Calgary studying human to animal coronavirus transmission

Open this photo in gallery The University of Calgary team will review available research alongside studies of other coronaviruses and the work of infectious disease experts. jewhyte/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Calgary are studying the potential for COVID-19 transmission between humans and animals as the origins of the novel coronavirus fuel speculation about any risk posed to people by their pets.

The novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 is believed to have started in a wild animal, and while there are no confirmed cases of pets transmitting the disease to humans, there are recorded instances of humans transmitting the virus to animals, notably a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Dr. Rebecca Archer, a clinical instructor of small-animal medicine at the university who is part of the research team, said the possibility of pet-to-pet coronavirus transmission is still uncertain, though the risk of a human getting the disease from a pet appears to be quite low.

Story continues below advertisement

Cats, hamsters and ferrets are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and may spread it between other animals of the same species. Dogs are less likely to contract the virus or transmit it to other dogs. Dr. Archer said that pets who have contracted COVID-19 have had mild cases and there are no recorded pet deaths.

Research has speculated that the coronavirus molecule must bind to cells in order to infect them, which could mean that certain animals have receptor sites more accessible to the coronavirus than others. This may explain why cats, which have receptors more similar to humans than dogs, are more likely to contract COVID-19.

"Your cats and your ferrets and your hamsters, to a lesser extent, your dogs can potentially get this,” said Dr. Archer, adding that people were not at risk from their pets. “They’re not going to give it to you.”

The University of Calgary team will review available research alongside studies of other coronaviruses and the work of infectious disease experts. Dr. Archer said there has been a lot of research rushed out before it can be peer-reviewed. She said the team’s work will help fill that gap.

“We need that, because we need all the information that we can get as fast as we can get it,” she said.

While the virus can be transferred through contact with surfaces, Dr. Archer said that the risk of the coronavirus lingering on your pet’s fur or skin “is likely quite low,” and that if animals could spread the virus this way, researchers would know by now.

The University of Calgary team recommends pet owners who have symptoms of COVID-19 isolate from pets the same way they isolate from other members of the household. They say people should also practice measures such as frequent hand washing and coughing and sneezing into your arm. Dr. Archer said that there is no need to give your pet up for adoption or be cared by for by others if you contract COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“Don’t stop cuddling your kitty, or giving your doggy belly rubs. They’re definitely a good part of your quarantine," she said.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.