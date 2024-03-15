Part of a major thoroughfare remains closed and residents of an east-end Calgary neighbourhood are being told to stay away as a standoff stretches into its second day.

Tactical officers were executing a search warrant a home in the Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when police say someone shot at them.

No one was injured, but they say shots were continuing to be fired later that afternoon.

Police say they worked throughout the night to safely resolve the standoff, but a man remained barricaded inside.

Part of Memorial Drive, a key east-west route, remained closed for the morning commute.

Police say nearby residents should continue to stay somewhere safe, and those who weren’t home before the standoff began won’t be able to return until it’s resolved.