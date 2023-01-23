Demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Jan. 31, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government could not find “evidence of e-mail contact” between any member of Premier Danielle Smith’s staff and the province’s Crown prosecution service, after a weekend investigation sparked by an allegation someone in her office tried to persuade officials to rethink cases tied to a border blockade.

The province’s Justice department released a statement Monday morning that said the Alberta Public Service searched for any e-mails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the Premier’s office. The search covered a four-month stretch, according to the statement. Ms. Smith came to power in late October.

CBC published a story last Thursday that alleged someone on Ms. Smith’s staff e-mailed the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service about cases related to the U.S.-Canada border blockade at Coutts, Alta., last year. The Premier initially denied any knowledge of such e-mails but did not immediately commit to an investigation. She said on her radio call-in show Saturday morning that the public service and IT experts would conduct a search.

“A comprehensive review of e-mails has not generated any records of contact between the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service and the Premier’s Office staff,” the province said in a statement.

“No further review will be conducted unless additional evidence is brought forward.”

The CBC, in its report, said it had not viewed the e-mails.

The government statement said the review, which it said took place between Jan. 20 and 22 and was conducted by “internal IT experts,” covered almost a million incoming, outgoing and deleted e-mails.

It is unclear whether the review included e-mails sent from any personal accounts.

Ms. Smith campaign for the leadership of the United Conservative Party included promises of amnesty for people charged in relation to COVID-19 violations. Controversy enveloped the Premier earlier this month after she declared that she has met with prosecutors. She later reversed this statement, indicating she did not speak directly to Crown prosecutors but rather met with her attorney-general and deputy attorney-general.