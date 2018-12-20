Rifle turns out to be musical instrument in Calgary International Airport lockdown scare

Parts of Calgary International Airport were locked down and travellers sent running for safety on Thursday after reports of a person with a rifle that turned out to be a musical instrument.
Calgary Police explained that a band was playing at the airport.
Police said they first received the report at about 1:45 p.m. and took security precautions, locking down parts of the international terminal building.
A video posted to Twitter by user Mike Nishizaki shows three officers running around a corner toward travellers, shouting at them to get back. With his camera still recording, Mr. Nishizaki turns and runs.
“I think there’s a shooter,” someone is heard saying.
The airport issued a statement on Thursday afternoon thanking travellers for their patience and apologizing for delays.
It confirmed that a threat had been reported. “After an investigation the Calgary Police Service determined there was no risk to passengers or employees,” the statement said.
The disruption delayed operations for some time, and passengers who had already cleared security had to be cleared again.
Police remained on scene for some time “to provide a reassuring presence,” according to a tweet from the department.
The airport said in a release earlier this week that Thursday would be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day, with an expected 49,000 people passing through.
