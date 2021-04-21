 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Saskatchewan First Nation goes to court to challenge law firm’s fees

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Court of Queen's Bench courthouse in Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation decided to fire its lawyers on Jan. 22. The First Nation, located in Saskatchewan, also asked the firm, Maurice Law, to hand over the files pertaining to its cases. In March, Maurice Law sent Beardy’s a multimillion-dollar bill instead.

Maurice Law says it is Canada’s only Indigenous-owned national law firm. Its founder, Ron Maurice, is Cree-Métis and the firm specializes in Indigenous issues, ranging from negotiating settlements for specific claims to advising First Nations on tax laws. Mr. Maurice and his firm have negotiated a slew of settlements for First Nations from the federal government, including a $130-million deal for Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Now, Beardy’s is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan to force Maurice Law to hand over the files, block the bill and declare the firm’s retainer agreements unfair and unreasonable, according to documents filed in court. The case will test what constitutes appropriate payment for law firms working on multimillion-dollar settlement deals involving First Nations and what fees are appropriate if the lawyers are terminated.

Story continues below advertisement

In Alberta, a judge in March ruled that a lawyer was wrong to charge a First Nation millions of dollars in contingency fees and must pay most of it back. The lawyer is appealing the decision.

Beardy’s Chief Edwin Ananas is particularly bothered by the terms of Maurice Law’s contingency fees, a form of compensation that is often calculated as a percentage of a settlement deal. Beardy’s retainer agreements with Maurice Law contained provisions allowing the firm to bill by the hour as well as collect contingency fees when cases are settled. The firm, in its March letter to Beardy’s new lawyer, also claimed fees related to negotiations that have not yet been settled, according to court documents.

“These contingency fees take money away from our communities that could be spent on housing, education, economic development and other initiatives that will help us support ourselves,” Mr. Ananas, who was elected in 2020, said in a statement. “Instead the lawyers are getting rich and our people remain poor.”

The disputed retainer agreements also permitted Maurice Law to retroactively increase past billing by 100 per cent when Beardy’s tried to fire the firm, according to court documents. This, the First Nation alleged, amounts to a poison pill designed to prevent it from dismissing Maurice Law. Beardy’s is also challenging the loan and insurance program it alleged Maurice Law arranged to finance litigation costs, to the firm’s benefit.

The allegations against Maurice Law have not been tested in court. Mr. Maurice, in a statement, said his firm’s counsel will file affidavits from himself and perhaps former Beardy’s chief Rick Gamble and an elder in May. The latter two can “speak to the excellent results we’ve achieved on behalf of the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ First Nation over almost 20 years of service and the fairness of our fee agreements,” Mr. Maurice said. The former chief could not be reached for comment.

According to court documents, Maurice Law’s March letter included loan liabilities and termination fees related to insurance. Beardy’s total liability, as detailed in the March letter, exceeded $15-million, according to documents. The figure is based on the assumed value of unresolved claims, which are “grossly in excess of fair market value for the legal services rendered,” Beardy’s alleged in court filings.

In Alberta, a justice on the Court of Queen’s Bench in March ruled that the contingency fee Rath & Co. charged Tallcree First Nation was too rich. The firm’s contingency fee amounted to $11.5-million, or 20 per cent of a settlement Canada paid the First Nation. Jeffrey Rath, in an interview, called the decision “outrageous” and said his firm is appealing.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies