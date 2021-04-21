Saskatchewan First Nation goes to court to challenge law firm’s fees

Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation decided to fire its lawyers on Jan. 22. The First Nation, located in Saskatchewan, also asked the firm, Maurice Law, to hand over the files pertaining to its cases. In March, Maurice Law sent Beardy’s a multimillion-dollar bill instead.
Maurice Law says it is Canada’s only Indigenous-owned national law firm. Its founder, Ron Maurice, is Cree-Métis and the firm specializes in Indigenous issues, ranging from negotiating settlements for specific claims to advising First Nations on tax laws. Mr. Maurice and his firm have negotiated a slew of settlements for First Nations from the federal government, including a $130-million deal for Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan.
Now, Beardy’s is asking the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan to force Maurice Law to hand over the files, block the bill and declare the firm’s retainer agreements unfair and unreasonable, according to documents filed in court. The case will test what constitutes appropriate payment for law firms working on multimillion-dollar settlement deals involving First Nations and what fees are appropriate if the lawyers are terminated.
In Alberta, a judge in March ruled that a lawyer was wrong to charge a First Nation millions of dollars in contingency fees and must pay most of it back. The lawyer is appealing the decision.
Beardy’s Chief Edwin Ananas is particularly bothered by the terms of Maurice Law’s contingency fees, a form of compensation that is often calculated as a percentage of a settlement deal. Beardy’s retainer agreements with Maurice Law contained provisions allowing the firm to bill by the hour as well as collect contingency fees when cases are settled. The firm, in its March letter to Beardy’s new lawyer, also claimed fees related to negotiations that have not yet been settled, according to court documents.
“These contingency fees take money away from our communities that could be spent on housing, education, economic development and other initiatives that will help us support ourselves,” Mr. Ananas, who was elected in 2020, said in a statement. “Instead the lawyers are getting rich and our people remain poor.”
The disputed retainer agreements also permitted Maurice Law to retroactively increase past billing by 100 per cent when Beardy’s tried to fire the firm, according to court documents. This, the First Nation alleged, amounts to a poison pill designed to prevent it from dismissing Maurice Law. Beardy’s is also challenging the loan and insurance program it alleged Maurice Law arranged to finance litigation costs, to the firm’s benefit.
The allegations against Maurice Law have not been tested in court. Mr. Maurice, in a statement, said his firm’s counsel will file affidavits from himself and perhaps former Beardy’s chief Rick Gamble and an elder in May. The latter two can “speak to the excellent results we’ve achieved on behalf of the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ First Nation over almost 20 years of service and the fairness of our fee agreements,” Mr. Maurice said. The former chief could not be reached for comment.
According to court documents, Maurice Law’s March letter included loan liabilities and termination fees related to insurance. Beardy’s total liability, as detailed in the March letter, exceeded $15-million, according to documents. The figure is based on the assumed value of unresolved claims, which are “grossly in excess of fair market value for the legal services rendered,” Beardy’s alleged in court filings.
In Alberta, a justice on the Court of Queen’s Bench in March ruled that the contingency fee Rath & Co. charged Tallcree First Nation was too rich. The firm’s contingency fee amounted to $11.5-million, or 20 per cent of a settlement Canada paid the First Nation. Jeffrey Rath, in an interview, called the decision “outrageous” and said his firm is appealing.
