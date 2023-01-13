Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service.HO/The Canadian Press

There has been a delay in setting a sentencing date for a young man found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver of the SUV, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, had testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

The driver was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in November the judge in the case found him guilty of manslaughter instead.

A sentencing date was to be scheduled Friday, but lawyers say they are still working to find an appropriate time.

The matter is to return to court Feb. 10.