 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

School bus rolls over west of Edmonton; no serious injuries reported

STONY PLAIN, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A school bus with about three dozen students on board slid off an icy road and rolled onto its side Monday morning, but there were no serious injuries.

Police, emergency crews, school employees and members of the public responded quickly to help unload everyone after the accident about six kilometres north of Stony Plain, Alta., west of Edmonton.

“The bus was stopped to load a student,” Brian Hauptman, general manager of Golden Arrow School Buses, told CTV News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The student loaded, and then the driver pulled away from that stop. She took her foot off the brake and put it in neutral. The bus just kept sliding at a slow, slow speed. Unfortunately, because the ditch was so steep, you could see it ... slowly go over on its side.”

Early information indicated the 34 students, ranging from kids in kindergarten to high school, were from the Evergreen Catholic Separate School and Parkland County School divisions.

Amy Quintal’s 11-year-old son, Brock, was one of the students on the bus. She said she had just dropped Brock off when she received a call from his aide. Brock is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.

“Said a little prayer (and) went on my way to get him. It could have been much worse,” Quintal told CTV.

She said Brock was already off the bus by the time she arrived.

“They had already gotten all the students off safely.”

Brock’s chair is secured in the bus with four straps. He also wears a transportation belt. Quintal said he wasn’t hurt at all.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just thankful that the community came together.”

Students on the bus were being transported to several schools in the area, including Muir Lake School in Stony Plain.

Parkland School Division said icy road conditions caused the rollover.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter