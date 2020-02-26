 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Seamus O’Regan tries to contain Teck fallout in hastily scheduled trip to Alberta

Marieke Walsh
OTTAWA
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, seen here on Dec. 6, 2017, is making a full-court press in Alberta to allay concerns and affirm his government’s commitment to the oil patch.

Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is on a hastily scheduled tour through Alberta as he tries to contain the backlash from the cancellation of the proposed Frontier oil sands mine.

As his colleague Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson continues to distance the Liberals from the cancelled project, Mr. O’Regan is making a full-court press in the Prairie province to allay concerns and affirm his government’s commitment to the oil patch.

The trip was scheduled on Monday, just hours after Teck Resources Ltd. announced it was cancelling the application for its economically dubious and politically controversial project. Mr. O’Regan arrived in Edmonton on Monday and met with provincial Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Tuesday before going to Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo for meetings on Wednesday, according to his office.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s oil sands resources are “a blessing" and part of “our family business,” Mr. O’Regan said in a series of morning radio interviews, with stations in Calgary and Edmonton. But he also stressed the energy transition is already under way and Ottawa’s goal is that no workers are left behind as it works to mitigate “catastrophic climate impact."

“We have to work together,” Mr. O’Regan told CBC’s Edmonton AM. “The oil sands are just way too important to Canada to just play politics with.”

The minister’s office said he was there to keep the lines of communication open. But Alberta Senator Doug Black, who has previously called for compromise and negotiation between Ottawa and Alberta, said Tuesday that Teck’s decision shows the time for talks is over.

“There’s no more time and I don’t think there’s any more energy for dialogue," Mr. Black said.

He argued it’s now up to Alberta to figure out how to get new energy projects built and chart a path forward. Mr. Wilkinson, though, noted that projects such as the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the Keystone XL Pipeline have gone ahead under the Liberal government.

Mr. Wilkinson said the Teck decision isn’t about whether projects are being approved, because he said 20 other projects have been approved but not yet constructed. Rather, it’s about “how do we actually move the sector forward," and he said that means addressing climate change.

He said the sector needs to reduce the emissions intensity of a barrel of oil, as well as absolute emissions from the sector, and there’s room to work on that with Alberta and Saskatchewan. Mr. Wilkinson has not said when Canada will finalize its new climate policy that includes the pledge to hit net-zero emissions. The plan, though, needs to be ready before the next international climate negotiations in November.

Story continues below advertisement

In Northern Alberta on Wednesday, Mr. O’Regan is scheduled to meet with Wood Buffalo Regional Municipality Mayor Don Scott, the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce and the Alberta Federation of Labour, his office said.

Mr. Scott said he wants to hear “reassuring messages” from the federal minister about the future of the oil sands and its economic development.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies