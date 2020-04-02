 Skip to main content
Second-degree murder charges laid in shooting deaths of two Alberta men

BONNYVILLE, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Police have laid charges in the fatal shooting of two men on a rural road in eastern Alberta last week.

Anthony Bilodeau, who is 31 and from Glendon, Alta., is accused of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal.

RCMP say two vehicles stopped on a rural road near Glendon, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, last Friday night.

They say the occupants of both vehicles got into a verbal and physical confrontation and then a third vehicle arrived.

Police say several shots were fired, killing Sansom, who was 39, and Cardinal, who was 57.

Early Saturday, Mounties in Bonnyville received a report of two dead men on a road outside a parked truck.

RCMP say Bilodeau turned himself into the Bonnyville detachment. He is next to appear in provincial court on April 9 in St. Paul.

The Edmonton Journal reported earlier this week that Cardinal was Sansom’s uncle.

The newspaper said the two had been fishing and hunting for moose to feed their families after Sansom lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

