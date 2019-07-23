 Skip to main content

Second person charged in the death of missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

Second person charged in the death of missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

North Battleford, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo. Tiki was last seen in North Battleford on May 1. RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have found the remains of a missing woman from Edmonton who they believe to be a victim of foul play. Two suspects are facing charges including first-degree murder and kidnapping in relation to Laverdiere's death.

RCMP in Saskatchewan say a second person has been charged in the death of a missing Edmonton woman.

Police say Danita Thomas, who is 32 and from North Battleford Sask., faces counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Shayla Orthner, who is 27, faced similar charges.

Police say the two women are accused of killing Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, whose remains were found last week by a police dog in a rural area outside North Battleford.

Laverdiere was missing for two months before her remains were found.

Thomas is to make her first court appearance in North Battleford on Wednesday.

