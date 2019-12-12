Sentencing hearing begins for man who tried to kill Edmonton officer, pedestrians

Open this photo in gallery Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is shown in an Edmonton Police Service handout photo. �/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee says a judge needs to send a strong message in sentencing a man who struck an officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Eskimos football game.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van in September 2017.

A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

He was not represented by a lawyer.

McFee was in court to deliver a community impact statement during Sharif’s sentencing hearing.

Five others, including two of the pedestrians hit by Sharif, also read victim impact statements.

