Alberta Seventh person charged in death of Edmonton woman: RCMP

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask.
The Canadian Press

A seventh person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton woman who disappeared this past spring after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend a funeral.

RCMP say Nikita Sandra Cook, a 31-year-old resident of Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They say Cook is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant and should not be approached.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April and her remains were found by a police dog outside North Battleford on July 11.

She was in the city to attend a service for Tristen Cook-Buckle, who police have said was also a homicide victim.

Mounties announced earlier this week that a sixth accused, 33-year-old Soaring Eagle Whitstone of Onion Lake Cree Nation, had been charged with first-degree murder.

Five others have already been charged in Laverdiere’s death, including Nicole Cook, who is the mother of Cook-Buckle.

Nicole Cook, along with North Battleford residents Danita Thomas, 32, and Shayla Orthner, 27, are also charged with first-degree murder.

Brent Checkosis, an 18-year old from North Battleford, has been charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.

Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton has been charged with accessory after the fact and motor vehicle theft.

