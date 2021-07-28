 Skip to main content
Seventy-one COVID-19 cases linked to Calgary Stampede; community spread from event unknown

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Visitors to the Calgary Stampede line up for tickets in Calgary on July 18.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Health says 71 cases of COVID-19 were likely acquired at the Calgary Stampede but community spread as a result of those cases is unknown.

Government officials say the 10-day rodeo and festival that welcomed hundreds of thousands of attendees isn’t a significant driver, so far, in rising infections in the province.

The Calgary Zone represents almost 62 per cent of Alberta’s 1,173 active cases, as of yesterday.

Dr. Jia Hu, a physician who advised the Stampede, says in a statement that 749 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Alberta over the past two weeks.

That means Stampede-acquired infections represent less than 10 per cent of new cases.

About 529,000 people attended the Stampede, where masks were not required and only one event required proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test result to enter.

“This is a testament to the strong public health measures that were put in place by the organizers, as well as the diligent way they were applied and maintained throughout the event,” said Tom McMillan, a spokesperson for Alberta Health.

“It is also evidence of the effectiveness of approved vaccines, which have prevented the transmission and severity of COVID-19 cases across the globe since they became available.”

