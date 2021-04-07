 Skip to main content
Alberta

Several doctors say more public-health restrictions needed to curb spread of COVID-19 in Alberta

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney sits in the legislature, in Edmonton, on Feb. 25, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Several doctors from Calgary and Edmonton say public-health restrictions introduced by the Alberta government will not be enough to reduce spread of COVID-19 during the province’s third wave.

Premier Jason Kenney brought back tougher restrictions yesterday that include shutting down indoor dining in restaurants and reducing retail capacity.

Dr. James Talbot, co-chair of the COVID-19 committee with the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association, says those measures won’t reduce the stress on hospitals and intensive care units.

Another expert, Dr. Gosia Gasperowicz with the University of Calgary, says cases related to the more contagious variants are doubling every week.

She says cases during the second wave in the fall were doubling every 2-1/2 weeks.

Gasperowicz says it would take a shutdown similar to one last spring to start bending the curve downward.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be pointing fingers or judging the provinces regarding their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau says Ottawa will continue supporting the provinces by providing vaccines, investing in contact tracing and supporting workers and families. The Canadian Press

