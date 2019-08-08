 Skip to main content

Alberta Sixth person charged in death of Edmonton woman, RCMP expect to charge more

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Sixth person charged in death of Edmonton woman, RCMP expect to charge more

Lloydminster, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton, is shown in this undated handout photo provided on July 17, 2019.

HO/The Canadian Press

A sixth person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton woman — and police say they are expecting more arrests.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP say officers have arrested Soaring Eagle Whitstone of Onion Lake Cree Nation at a home in Lloydminster.

She has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ms. Whitstone, 33, will appear in North Battleford provincial court on Aug. 8

Five others have already been charged in Ms. Laverdiere’s death — including Nicole Cook, who is the mother of Mr. Cook-Buckle, also a homicide victim.

Ms. Cook, along with North Battleford residents Danita Thomas, 32, and Shayla Orthner, 27, are facing the same charges as Ms. Eagle Whitstone.

Brent Checkosis, an 18 year old from North Battleford, has been charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.

Edmontonian Jesse Sangster, 23, has been charged with accessory after the fact and motor-vehicle theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators with the RCMP said they are anticipating more arrests.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document