Sixth person charged in death of Edmonton woman, RCMP expect to charge more

A sixth person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton woman — and police say they are expecting more arrests.

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, who was 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

Her remains were found on July 11 outside of North Battleford by a police dog.

Saskatchewan RCMP say officers have arrested Soaring Eagle Whitstone of Onion Lake Cree Nation at a home in Lloydminster.

She has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ms. Whitstone, 33, will appear in North Battleford provincial court on Aug. 8

Five others have already been charged in Ms. Laverdiere’s death — including Nicole Cook, who is the mother of Mr. Cook-Buckle, also a homicide victim.

Ms. Cook, along with North Battleford residents Danita Thomas, 32, and Shayla Orthner, 27, are facing the same charges as Ms. Eagle Whitstone.

Brent Checkosis, an 18 year old from North Battleford, has been charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.

Edmontonian Jesse Sangster, 23, has been charged with accessory after the fact and motor-vehicle theft.

Investigators with the RCMP said they are anticipating more arrests.