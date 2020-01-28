 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Small northern Alberta community without water after incident at treatment plant

JANVIER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It could take more than a week for the taps to go on again in a small community in northern Alberta where a water treatment plant was shut down.

Alberta Health Services issued an advisory Friday after a mistake at the Janvier plant.

“Water quality may have been impacted when the chemical used in the filtration process (polyaluminum chloride) was mixed with the chemical used in the disinfectant process (sodium hypochlorite),” the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are the regular chemicals used while treating water, but they should not be combined at the same stage in the treatment process.”

The public was not exposed to the contaminated water, the municipality said.

It said people who decide to stay in Janvier, about 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, Alta., will be supplied bottled water. Buildings that receive trucked water for their cisterns are not affected.

It will take between seven to 10 days to clean the water plant, That will include removing the chemicals, cleaning the reservoir and reinstalling the tank, the municipality said.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the incident,” it said. “Once determined, we will be reviewing the current system and procedures and putting additional controls in place to help ensure we avoid future disruptions to the supply of water.”

Janvier’s elementary school, Father R. Perin School, has been closed. The Northland School Division said it would have been too difficult to maintain health standards if the building had remained open.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies