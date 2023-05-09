Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith meets with members of the military in Edmonton who are on stand-by to help with the wildfires before she gave an update on the situation in Alberta on May 8.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Smoke from dozens of active wildfires in central Alberta is spreading across the country and in some parts of the United States.

A map created by AirNow that tracks wildfires and air quality in North America shows the smoke from Alberta reaching the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario and New England.

AirNow’s partners include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Park Service, as well as several local agencies.

More than 29,000 people in Alberta have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days.

There are 89 active wildfires burning as of this morning, with 26 listed as out of control.

A coronation celebration originally planned for Saturday at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden has been cancelled due to the fires.

Premier Danielle Smith has said military personnel are to be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child are to be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain.