Social disorder on Calgary transit driven by inadequate services

Open this photo in gallery: In Calgary, the drug poisoning crisis has seen overdose deaths becoming increasingly common in public places, including on transit.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Inadequate services for people in Calgary facing homelessness and addictions are driving social disorder on public transit, concludes a new report that touches on the devastating impact of the drug poisoning crisis in Alberta’s largest city.

The report, titled No Place To Go, was released on Tuesday by Vibrant Communities Calgary, a non-profit that advocates for solutions to address poverty. It said there are shortfalls for the vulnerable population in daytime programming, treatment spaces, harm-reduction services and safe places to recover after receiving medical care. This, in turn, is making transit a hotbed for public drug use and social disorder.

“Quite often people are waiting for housing, for instance. They’re waiting for their benefit application to be processed or maybe they are waiting to get into treatment. So, what do you do while you’re waiting?” said Lee Stevens, one of the report’s authors.

“Transit is one of the few public spaces where they can go.”

Major cities across Canada have devoted resources to address public safety concerns on transit, including in places such as Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver following reports of violence, open drug use and social disorder. Increasing police presence has been the dominant response, while some cities have deployed specialized teams that include professionals like social workers and mental-health nurses to connect vulnerable residents to supports – yet problems persist.

The rise of Alberta’s unlikely drug czar

In Calgary, the drug poisoning crisis has taken centre stage with overdose deaths becoming increasingly common in public places, including on transit, rather than in private residences. About 660 Calgarians died from unintentional drug poisonings last year. This represented 32 per cent of the provincial death toll, which surpassed 2,050, making it the deadliest year on record.

Homeless shelter clients, police, peace officers and outreach workers were interviewed as part of the Calgary study, which was done in collaboration with researchers from the University of Calgary and Nick Falvo, an expert on housing and homelessness.

A key finding in the report is that there is no relationship between adding more police and reducing crime, rather it is a Band-Aid solution that fails to address root issues.

The provincial government, under Premier Danielle Smith, has taken a tough-on-crime approach to addressing social disorder in Alberta’s major cities. Primary among its response has been to deploy additional officers. The province has also said it will bring in an involuntary drug treatment program to take people at risk to themselves and others into care, but it has not yet been introduced as part of its recovery-focused drug policy.

One of the findings highlighted during the interviews for the study was that treatment options for individuals experiencing mental-health and substance-use issues were limited, so much so that people were being referred to the Calgary Remand Centre for detox in the absence of alternatives. The sole supervised consumption site in Calgary was also of no interest to some people because the facility only permits injection drug use, despite inhalation becoming the more dominant form of consumption.

Transit and police officers also noted that Calgarians living rough consistently said they did not want to go to shelters out of fear for their safety – rape, assault, catching lice or having their belongings stolen were of primary concern. Transit was seen as a safer option, including for people using drugs who said they had a better chance at survival if video surveillance or passersby caught them overdosing.

“People think there’s a social net that catches people. It’s not a net. It’s a tennis racket with no strings. If you can grab onto the edges, you’re okay. But most people don’t,” said one of the unnamed police officers referenced in the report.

Another common concern highlighted through the interviews was that people in crisis because of mental health or substance use often did not get the medical help they required and were quickly discharged, said Ms. Stevens. She said there are few spaces in Calgary for medical respite and, where options do exist, they are not well-known among police and peace officers.

Recommendations outlined in the report include: investing in emergency shelters and housing; expanding treatment, harm reduction and medical respite options; and co-ordinating street outreach efforts to provide support around the clock.