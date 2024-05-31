Spring rains welcome, but drought risk lingers in Western Canada

A wetter-than-expected spring has Western Canadian farmers breathing a sigh of relief, but the threat of drought remains.

After last year’s hot, dry conditions on the prairies, many farmers had been bracing for a possible repeat in 2024.

But timely rains this spring has eased some of those fears, greatly improving topsoil and pasture conditions in many areas.

The wetter weather is welcome, but farmers still have concerns.

Parts of Western Canada have endured consecutive years of severe drought, and subsoil moisture levels are well below normal.

Statistics Canada’s most recent crop outlook report warned continued rains throughout the summer growing season will be required to make up the moisture deficit and ensure normal crop yields for 2024.