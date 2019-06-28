 Skip to main content

Stephen Mandel steps down as Alberta Party leader

EDMONTON

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The leader of the Alberta Party is stepping down.

Stephen Mandel says in a release that his last day on the job will be Sunday.

Mandel says he will continue to help build the party as it prepares for the next provincial election.

The former Edmonton mayor and Progressive Conservative cabinet minister took over the job 15 months ago after Greg Clark resigned.

Clark was the only party member elected in 2015.

The party ran a full slate of candidates in the April vote but failed to win any seats.

