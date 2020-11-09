‘Stop being so nice’: Alberta councillor apologizes for Slave Lake’s Indigenous homeless comments

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

‘Stop being so nice’: Alberta councillor apologizes for Slave Lake’s Indigenous homeless comments

Slave Lake, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An aerial view around Slave Lake, Alberta on May 19, 2011.

Jimmy Jeong

A northern Alberta councillor says she is deeply sorry for recommending her town stop feeding and “being so nice” to its Indigenous homeless population.

At a Sept. 8 council meeting, Slave Lake Coun. Joy McGregor gave a five-minute update on the homeless population in the town, about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

In a video of the meeting posted on YouTube, McGregor said that Slave Lake’s homeless population is made up of Indigenous people from nearby communities, including Trout, Loon, Atikameg and Wabasca. She didn’t cite any evidence to back that up.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re not even from our community,” said McGregor, who has been sitting on Slave Lake’s council since 2016.

“We need to work to get them home. We need to stop being so nice to them. We need to stop feeding them. We need to stop doing all these wonderful things.

“I know that that sounds horrible, and there’ll be people that will be all over down my throat for it, but they have to be accountable.”

During her update, McGregor also said police don’t do enough to get rid of homeless people who are using a local college’s phone charging stations. She also said homeless people are stealing hand sanitizer and drinking it.

A 500-word apology was posted on McGregor’s Facebook page Monday addressed to “the community.”

“I acknowledge that I have upset many people by using language that was inconsiderate,” her apology reads.

“If I had the language that I now know I need to learn, I would have approached this situation completely different. I am deeply sorry to you all and those affected by poor choice of language and the feelings you have felt since the September town council meeting.”

Story continues below advertisement

McGregor’s Sept. 8 comments came to light after a Nov. 3 Slave Lake council decision that denied an application by the non-profit Native Friendship Centre to rezone a building owned by the province in Slave Lake. The plan by the centre was to include transitional housing in the building.

The Driftpile Cree Nation said it was “deeply disappointed” with the decision.

“We recognize that Treaty 8 territory suffers from a serious homelessness problem and we have a significant interest in resolving this pressing issue,” reads a letter from the First Nation.

“We are and continue to be deeply disappointed by the lack of partnership shown by the town of Slave Lake in this regard and the us/them attitude demonstrated by the town council.

“What is manifesting as homelessness and/or drug and alcohol addiction today is the direct result of our people’s forced disconnection from our land, culture and community by Canadian colonization,” the letter says.

“We do not raise these facts to blame or finger point as that is unproductive and divisive. Rather, we raise these facts because we believe it is important that we begin with an understanding of the role colonial policies and practices have played (and continue to play) in creating the current situation and that we move forward with a shared responsibility for fixing the issues that have been created.”

Story continues below advertisement

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies