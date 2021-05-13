Strife in Jason Kenney’s UCP hits new highs as Alberta grapples with COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at the Federal Building in Edmonton on Feb. 24, 2020. CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Globe and Mail

As Alberta struggles with a high rate of COVID-19 infections, internal strife in Jason Kenney’s government burst into the open Thursday, with caucus members voting to remove two of their own members.

MLAs Drew Barnes and Todd Loewen were ejected from caucus after a vote by their peers, said United Conservative caucus whip Mike Ellis.

“Members recognize the need for government caucus to remain strong and united behind our leader, Premier Jason Kenney, as we continue to fight through what looks to be the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” Mr. Ellis said in a news release.

A UCP caucus meeting that began at lunchtime on Thursday went late into the day. There were no details released on the breakdown of the vote, or the precise reason they were expelled.

“There is simply no room in our caucus for those who continually seek to divide our party and undermine government leadership, especially at this critical juncture for our province,” Mr. Ellis said.

“We look forward to moving ahead as a stronger, more united team.”

Mr. Kenney has tolerated open criticism of health restrictions from his MLAs for weeks. But Mr. Loewen of Valleyview, Alta., took it a step further Wednesday night, posting a letter to the Premier that called on Mr. Kenney to resign “so that we can begin to put the province back together again.” The MLA for Central Peace-Notley also announced that he would step down as chair of the UCP caucus, but he wouldn’t leave the party – as he believes his views are aligned with the grassroots.

Alberta’s struggling restaurants and bars call for more support after new COVID-19 restrictions close patios

Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes has also long been a vocal critic of his own government’s policies, especially related to COVID-19 health restrictions. Neither of the two men were immediately available for comment late Thursday.

“The Premier is proud to stand with his caucus colleagues and lead Alberta through the greatest health and economic crisis in a century. He looks forward to putting the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and working towards Alberta’s economic recovery,” said a statement sent from Mr. Kenney’s office late Thursday.

Alberta is in the midst of a massive third wave of COVID-19. Even in a strong vaccine push, it has the highest infection rate in North America, and an active case rate more than twice the national figure. However, one-quarter of the UCP caucus has opposed stricter provincial health restrictions, with rural or small-city MLAs arguing their communities shouldn’t face the same shutdowns of restaurants, gyms and other facilities as centres where cases are higher.

Mr. Loewen and Mr. Barnes were one of the signatories to an April letter from a group of UCP MLAs opposing the province’s pandemic health restrictions. But Mr. Loewen’s newest letter didn’t mention COVID-19 at all. Instead, he said he’s concerned because the views of rank-and-file MLAs are ignored, the Kenney government’s response “to a hostile federal government” is perceived as weak, and the government has mishandled issues such as negotiations with the province’s doctors and coal-mining allowances in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

“Messaging from your government has been contradictory, confusing, and needlessly inflammatory,” he wrote.

Mr. Loewen later told radio station 630 CHED that volunteers and board members are throwing up their hands and quitting under Mr. Kenney’s leadership. “The majority of people I’m talking to, they want a strong UCP party. But they don’t see that they have that now. We need to have that so we can move forward and be able to form government in 2023.”

A senior government source said Thursday there had been concern in caucus about Mr. Loewen’s ability to be impartial and act as caucus chair “while he had his staff and board president running the ‘fire Kenney’ campaign.” He risked being ousted as caucus chair by his peers, said the source, whom The Globe and Mail is not identifying because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

A report from the Calgary Sun in March identified Mr. Loewen’s Central Peace-Notley constituency association as one of the groups calling for a leadership review to be held this year. Neither Mr. Loewen nor the UCP Central Peace-Notley constituency president, Samantha Steinke, were immediately available for comment.

There have been angry rumblings in the backbenches of Mr. Kenney’s government since the beginning of the year but it’s unclear how many other UCP MLAs feel the same as Mr. Loewen. MLA David Hanson wrote a Facebook post supporting Mr. Loewen but not fully endorsing his call for the Premier to resign. In an interview, the MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul said he believes the way his own government has enacted health restrictions with little notice has demonstrated a lack of respect for small business owners.

“When I get businesspeople calling me in tears, I’ve got to respond.”

Mr. Hanson also expressed concern about the NDP winning the next provincial election, slated for 2023. “It’s time to take a stand. We fought very hard for unity, to unite the conservative parties here. And I’d hate to see it go to waste.”

The Premier, he said, “needs to get back out and talk to people, and try to mend the fences,” or should face a leadership review this year.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said in the midst of a period of public-health and economic turmoil, the government should be instead focused on an overwhelmed contact-tracing system, paid sick leave for essential workers, or advocating for keeping Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline open in Michigan.

“But instead Jason Kenney and the UCP are too busy fighting each other to work on the critical issues,” Ms. Notley said in a tweet.

With files from The Canadian Press

