Student charged with first-degree murder in connection with attack at Edmonton-area school

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A student accused of a deadly attack at an Edmonton-area school has been charged with first-degree murder.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, was to appear in Edmonton court Tuesday morning. RCMP said he remained in custody.

Police said a 17-year-old female student was violently assaulted Monday morning in a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, just south of Edmonton.

Mounties said the two students knew each other. Police did not comment on a possible motive or on whether the attack was targeted.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young said the girl was stabbed, then airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where he died.

Schools in the area were locked down until police made an arrest a short time later.

Classes at Christ the King School were cancelled Tuesday. The Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic School Division said a trauma support team would be there for the rest of the week to help students and staff.

