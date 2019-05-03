Students across Alberta stage walk out to protest expected gay-straight alliance changes

Open this photo in gallery Students across Alberta walked out of their classes to protest expected changes to the province's rules for gay-straight alliances. Lauren Krugel/The Canadian Press

Students across Alberta walked out of their classes today to protest expected changes to the province’s rules for gay-straight alliances.

The school clubs are meant to be a safe space for LGBTQ students, and prevent bullying and harassment.

Throngs of teenagers spilled out onto the sidewalk outside Western Canada High School in Calgary, where they chanted and held colourful signs.

Story continues below advertisement

Cars and trucks along a busy thoroughfare near downtown honked and a cluster of adults stood nearby cheering and holding signs in support.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said during the election campaign his United Conservative government would replace the NDP-drafted education law with older unproclaimed legislation.

That would have the effect of undoing several GSA provisions, including a ban on schools informing parents if their children join such a club.

“Teachers are people that we’re supposed to trust and they’re people that we should be comfortable telling about everything that we’re going through,” said Aimee, a Grade 10 student who organized the walkout.

She declined to give her last name because she was concerned about online harassment.

“I think that if teachers are the ones telling parents, then that is the most impersonal way to come out. Not only is it not safe for everyone, but it also should be up to the individual themselves to decide when.”