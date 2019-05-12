Suspect arrested after vehicle crashes through a building in Edson, Alberta

RCMP in Edson, Alta., say they have a suspect in custody after a vehicle was driven through a building housing a provincial courthouse in the town west of Edmonton.

Police say officers were called to the scene Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

They say a lone male stole a vehicle from an ATCO Electric compound, drove through a fence, then plowed through the east entrance of the provincial building, exiting on the building’s west side.

As well as sustaining extensive damage from the vehicle, police say anti-Semitic messaging was written throughout the building.

Investigators say a male was arrested later the same morning and that numerous charges are pending.

No other information was immediately released.