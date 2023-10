One person is dead and a police officer has been injured after a shooting in Calgary.

Police say officers were executing a warrant in the northeastern community of Falconridge at about 1 p.m.

They say gunfire was exchanged when police attempted to arrest someone.

An officer was taken to hospital in stable condition.

One of the suspects was declared dead at the scene and another was taken into custody.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.