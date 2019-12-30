 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Suspect seriously injured in confrontation with Alberta RCMP officers

HARDISTY, Alta.
The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate a shooting involving RCMP officers.

RCMP say the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday as officers were trying to arrest a man near Hardisty, in east-central Alta.

They say a truck that officers had been pursuing on Highway 13 crashed into a ditch after tire deflation devices were deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that when the suspect exited the truck a confrontation occurred that resulted in RCMP officers discharging their service weapons.

They say the suspect was treated at the scene by EMS personnel before being taken to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition.

No police officers were injured, and investigators say the suspect was alone in the truck. No other information was immediately released.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies