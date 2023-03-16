A police source says a suspect who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers was 16 years old and that he also shot and wounded his mother.

Constable Travis Jordan, who was 35, and 30-year-old Constable Brett Ryan were shot when they responded to a family dispute at an apartment building early this morning.

Police have said the officers were shot when they approached a suite in the building and didn’t have a chance to fire their guns.

They were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Police also said a woman related to the suspect was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was in serious but stable condition.

They said the suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.