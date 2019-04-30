 Skip to main content

Alberta Swearing in: Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives take over Alberta government

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Swearing in: Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives take over Alberta government

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Premier-designate Jason Kenney addresses the media the day his after his election victory in Edmonton on April 17, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party are to officially take control of Alberta’s government today.

Kenney is to become Alberta’s 18th premier and his cabinet members are to be sworn in during a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.

They are expected to get right to work with their first meeting immediately after.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be the formal end of the four-year NDP government under Premier Rachel Notley.

Kenney’s UCP defeated the New Democrats in the provincial election April 16 when the party won 63 seats to the NDP’s 24.

Notley has promised to stay on as Opposition leader and will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.

A new session of the legislature is to begin later in May.

Kenney has promised his government’s first piece of legislation will be to repeal a carbon tax the NDP brought in.

He has said that there will be a new department and minister tasked to working with stakeholders and other departments to cut administrative red tape by one-third over the next four years.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter