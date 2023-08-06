Over her braces goes the mouthguard. Her long hair is tucked under a battered helmet and a protective vest covers her dusty shirt. She tugs a tight-fitting glove onto her right hand. Wearing ripped and dirt-caked jeans, she takes a breath – then takes a seat. On the back of a 500-kilogram bull. This is something Teaghan Bertamini does a hundred times a year.

Only 15 years old, the Acme, Alta., native is one of the few girls excelling at – or even participating in – bull riding, a traditional rodeo event that is considered one of the most dangerous sports in the world. But in the moments before the gate jerks open – and rider and bull tear away on a chaotic rampage around the arena – Teaghan makes sure she’s thinking about only one thing.

“I’m just focused on my job – staying on for eight seconds,” she said the other night in Trochu, Alta., a couple of hours before climbing aboard a beast called Grey Wolf. “And if you [succeed], it’s, ‘I conquered that big 1,200-pound animal.’ It’s overwhelming, with the adrenalin and everything.”

Her goal is to qualify for the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas in December, which is within reach, given that she’s placed the top bull-riding division on the Crooked Horn Canadian Junior Rodeo Association for much of the season.

Teaghan, who’s going into Grade 11 this fall, would also love to compete in the Canadian high school rodeo this August in Brandon, Man., but organizers adhere to American high-school guidelines stipulating that rough-stock events – bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback – are open to “boys only.”

Injured bull rider still competing on broken leg at Calgary Stampede

Open this photo in gallery: After a couple of summers of watching her big brother Garrett take on steers and bulls when she was younger, Teaghan was intrigued by the challenge.Family handout

Teaghan’s role model is trailblazer Bailey Schellenberg, a teenager who made headlines after becoming the first girl to qualify the junior steer-riding championship at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2019. “It was kind of weighing on my mind – if I should ride, because I’d be the only girl,” said Teaghan. “Then I talked to Bailey about how she got into it. Once I saw her ride and make it to the CFR, I was, ‘Okay, this is what I want to do.’”

Hard to believe that as a five-year-old she’d been too timid to try mutton-bustin’ – a rodeo event in which kids to try to stay aboard sheep. But after a couple of summers of watching her big brother Garrett take on steers and bulls, she was intrigued by the challenge. One day, someone dared her to get on a calf – so she did. “I was like, ’This is kind of fun.’”

Helping out at rodeos, Todd Bertamini works behind the bucking chutes to make sure the young competitors are prepared for their rides.

Teaghan practices her riding on a home-made a bucking device made out of a barrel by her father.

Naturally gifted at sports – she was recently named Acme School’s female rookie athlete of the year – Teaghan got on her first steer when she was 11. “She was pretty good at it,” said her mother, Lori Campion, “and it just went from there.”

A busy kid, she plays club basketball in nearby Carstairs, Alta., and hops on bulls two or three times per weekend. And, when she can, she polishes her riding form on a home-made bucking contraption fashioned out of a barrel by her father.

An amateur bull rider once upon a time, Todd Bertamini these days helps out at rodeos, working behind the bucking chutes and making sure the young competitors are prepared for their rides, which can turn ugly in a blink – after they hit the ground, the riders are especially vulnerable to surly bulls.

For not the first time, Mom is asked how nerve-racking it is to watch her little girl jump on the backs of bulls.

“We’ve been doing it for so long that they know what they’re doing, their dad knows what he’s doing to keep them safe,” said Ms. Campion. “They’ve been taught how to get off and how to get away. And we trust the bull fighters.

“Honestly, we’re just country folk.”