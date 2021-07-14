 Skip to main content
Alberta

Teen charged in Calgary police officer's death must stay in jail until trial, judge rules

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 31, 2020. The service says Harnett, a 12-year veteran of the force, died after being hit by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop.

A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to remain in custody until his trial early next year.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is alleged to have been driving when Sgt. Andrew Harnett pulled over an SUV on Dec. 31.

Crown to seek adult sentence for teen charged in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer

Police have said Harnett was dragged before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

The accused was denied bail in January and an application to be placed in the care of a responsible adult was also rejected.

Justice April Grosse has now dismissed a second request that the accused, now 18, be released into the care of an adult until a trial begins Jan. 31.

A man police have said was a passenger in the SUV also faces a first-degree murder charge.

Amir Abdulrahman, who is 20, is to stand trial on Dec. 6.

