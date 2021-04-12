Teen charged in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer seeks more time to find a lawyer

An 18-year-old-man charged as a young offender in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has asked for another court delay as he tries to find a lawyer.

The accused is charged with first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who had tried to pull over an SUV because its plates didn’t match its registration.

Police have said Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he fell and was hit by another car.

The alleged driver of the SUV, who was 17 when he was charged, can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He had a lawyer during a previous bail hearing and says he is close to hiring another lawyer for trial.

The case was adjourned to April 26.

