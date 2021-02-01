 Skip to main content
Alberta

Teen charged in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to remain in custody

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A teenager charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will remain in custody.

The accused was 17 when he was arrested following the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

He has since turned 18 but cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Youth court Judge Steve Lipton on Friday refused bail for the teen and has now denied an application that he be released into the custody of a responsible person.

That person would have had to exercise care and control over the teen.

Police have said Harnett was hit and dragged while attempting to stop an SUV after noticing its plates didn’t match its registration.

The suspect is to return to court Feb. 16.

