Teen charged with manslaughter in death of boy in central Alberta, RCMP say

RCMP in central Alberta say a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a 10-year-old boy.

Police say officers in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, received a call at 4 a.m. Wednesday about a gunshot in a home, where the boy was found dead.

Investigators says the teen was present and taken into custody.

After an autopsy, a charge of manslaughter with a firearm was laid against the youth.

Police did not say how the victim or the accused knew each other, and the two will not be named.

The teen will be appearing in court on Sept. 2 in Wetaskiwin.

“Due to the nature of the circumstances surrounding this extremely tragic incident, including the delicate ages of the people involved, we won’t be providing further details,” Staff Sgt. Dwayne Moore said in a news release Friday.

“Our focus is to continue to support the family and the community overall, which has been extremely impacted.”

