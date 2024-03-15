Library workers are now part of a tentative deal that has averted a strike by thousands Edmonton civic workers.

Civic Service Union 52 made the announcement Thursday night on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The strike was expected to begin Friday morning.

No details have been released on the contract, which will be presented to members for ratification.

Workers who would have walked off the job include administrative workers for the Edmonton Police Service and the municipal government.

Others include emergency 911 operators, helpline operators, recreation centre staff, accounting employees and clerks, as well as those who conduct criminal record checks and firearms renewals.

The Civic Services Union, which represents more than 5,000 employees, has not had a contract since 2020 and was looking for a three-year deal that would cover up to 2023 with a five per cent raise.